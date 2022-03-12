SEBRING — Get ready. Daylight Saving Time hits on Sunday morning, March 13, and will last until Nov. 6.
Whether you have to input the change manually or your electronic devices do it for you, 2 a.m. will become 3 a.m., but Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wants it to stay changed.
He has introduced legislation again to make Daylight Saving Time (DST) a permanent change, and believes he now has enough bipartisan support to do away with the semi-annual clock correction.
“Switching in and out of Daylight Saving Time is outdated, and it’s only a source of annoyance and confusion. Frankly, it’s just dumb, and there’s just no other way to say it,” Rubio said in a video published Thursday. “So please, let’s just lock the clock once and for all and put all this stupidity behind us.”
Rubio reintroduced his legislation in March 2021, with co-sponsors Rick Scott (R-FL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), James Lankford (R-OK), Ed Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Patrick Toomey (R-PA), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).
His bill reflects the Florida Legislature’s act in 2018 to have year-round DST. For Florida’s change to apply, Congress has to amend the Uniform Time Act of 1966.
At the moment, 19 states have passed similar laws: Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Hawaii and Arizona do not observe daylight savings time, and neither do American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For the other 48 states, DST lasts eight months, and Standard Time lasts only four.
In a press release, Rubio suggests staying in DST would help:
- Reduce car crashes and injuries to pedestrians and nocturnal wildlife by aligning daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours and increasing visibility, according to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research.
- Reduce risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression.
- Reduce the number of robberies by 27%, according to a 2015 Brookings Institution study.
- Maintain economic activity, which drops 2.2% to 4.9% when clocks change, according to JP Morgan Chase.
- Reduce childhood obesity and increase childhood physical fitness, according to both the International Journal Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity and the Journal of Physical Activity and Health.
- Increase pedestrian activity by 62% and cyclist activity by 38%, according to The Journal of Environmental Psychology.
- End disruptions for farmers whose schedules fall out of synchronization with supply chain partners twice a year.
- Reduce energy usage, as a 2008 study by the U.S. Department of Energy found that extending DST for four weeks in 2005 saved 0.5% of electricity per day.
Anecdotally, people would also prefer not to have their sleep patterns disrupted, as it can take several days or weeks of adjusted bed, exercise, meal and screen times to realign their internal clocks.