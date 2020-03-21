SEBRING — Residents of Sunny Hills Assisted Living Center, out for a hospital appointment this week, found themselves staying a little longer at that hospital before being brought back.
Allegedly, several people at the facility seemed to have a low-grade fever that day. Administrator Meagan Toney said that fever was universal for everyone. Once they got another thermometer and double-checked, staff found everyone was normal.
Toney said the thermometer was one staff had to get from a local dollar-price discount store, because more reliable thermometers were not available from any other retailer: Everyone had bought them up in the novel coronavirus panic.
“The problem is a shortage of supplies,” Toney said, including such things as latex gloves, nose/mouth masks and surgical/isolation gowns.
Toney asked people not to keep buying up and hoarding medical supplies. It leaves none for medical personnel, making caregivers more vulnerable to infection and putting their patients at greater risk.
The Washington Post, reporting Thursday on the national situation, stated that hospital workers have overcome shortages by using bandannas, sports goggles and homemade face shields as protection against infection.
These include a Seattle-area hospital system that set up a makeshift assembly line of parts purchased from hardware and craft stores to make protective face shields, Boston nurses who gathered racquetball glasses to substitute for safety goggles and a New York City dialysis center using bandannas in place of masks, which the CDC recommended as “a last resort.”
Toney said it’s become frustrating locally, because even basics like alcohol fly off the shelves as soon as they’re stocked. The temporary situation of holding patients at the hospital until getting an “all clear” from a reliable thermometer just underscored the concern, she said.
As for rumors of people being sick with fever, spawned by the thermometer issue, Toney confirmed that she didn’t have anyone sick with flu-like symptoms.
“If we have anything going on, we report to the [Florida] Health Department,” Toney said. “We don’t have anybody ill here.”
To other rumors of a “lockdown,” she said every assisted living facility is under a “lockdown” order from the state not to allow outside visitors to patients until the coronavirus risk has passed.
Also, Toney said, Sunny Hills just had a visit Tuesday from the Agency for Healthcare Administration (ACHA) for its annual inspection and passed “deficiency free.”