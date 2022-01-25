Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series.
BASSINGER — Our day at the Pearce Lockett Estate continued with a very interesting and informative ecological boat ride on the Kissimmee River on the Kissimmee Explorer II. We embarked on the boat at the old steamboat landing outside the main house.
Our guides were Captain Mark and Amber Moore with Florida Atlantic University. We cruised along the river on a beautiful cool morning, light jackets needed, with the sun shining brightly. The boat held 15 people comfortably. With about 30 attendees at the event, the boat offered two cruises that day.
Moore talked about the Kissimmee River Restoration Project. The Army Corp of Engineers was in charge of all the construction contacts during this multi-year project.
“The C-38 canal was dredged and backfilled 22 miles as part of the project,” Moore said.
Prior to the construction, gopher tortoises and burrowing owls were relocated.
“Areas that had been washed out were rebuilt during the reconstruction. The project allowed the birds and other wild life to return to their natural habitat in this area.”
The C-38 canal was originally dredged for flood control, but due to the 2017 storms and hurricane in Highlands County, there were dangerous washouts.
Along the river bank, we spotted some alligators sunning themselves on the shore. Others were in the water, their ribbed backs visible, until we got too close.
“The warm sunny days bring the gators out on the shore.”
Alligators are cold-blooded, meaning they cannot regulate their own body temperature, but assume the temperatures of their surrounding environment. That is why they like to bask in the sun on the banks of the water.
We meandered through the Chandler Slough, a quiet and peaceful area with hardwood swamps.
“There are maples as well as palm and bald cypress here. You’ll see egrets and blue herons. In this area, we do have some problems with Brazilian pepper trees and climbing ferns, as they are invasives.”
We passed a bright green bush, the white willow, which Moore said had pain-relieving qualities. The bark contains salicin, which is a chemical similar to aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid).
“You can chew on the bark and it works just like taking an aspirin.”
Several trees were full of bright pink Roseate Spoonbills that Moore pointed them out as we passed by.
“They get their pink color from what they eat. They like the tiny shrimp-like crustaceans.”
The pigment they contain called carotenoids make them pink.
The Kissimmee River is a very important connector between Lake Kissimmee and Lake Okeechobee.
During the reconstruction, while the ACoE was in charge of overseeing construction, South Florida Water Management District, oversaw the real estate and ecological monitoring. There were mandated goals and they were charged with this critical monitoring.
The S-69 Weir is at the southern end of the project. It serves as the downstream terminus and directs the flow back into the C-38 canal towards Lake Okeechobee.
“The Weir helps to control the flow of water as well as controlling the washout.”
On the return leg of our leisurely 90-minute ride, there was ample time to take photos and ask questions of Moore. She also pointed out egrets and blue herons along the bank.
Some of the attendees at the estate tour were dressed in period attire. They were from the Highlands and Okeechobee County DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) and their local historical societies.
Upon returning to the open pavilion near the main house, it was time to enjoy a southern barbecue pulled pork sandwich, courtesy of a cook at a nearby cattle ranch, with all the fixings.
After lunch, the group toured the old Highlands County Schoolhouse and the main residence on the Pearce Lockett Estate.