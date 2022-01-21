Editor’s note: This is the first part in a three-part series regarding the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate.
FORT BASSINGER — If you travel out on route 98 past Fort Basinger to the Kissimmee River, you will enter a quiet and tranquil area wrapped in a charming time warp. Large white gates, with the Pearce family P-4 brand, flanked by old oak trees dripping with Spanish moss, open to a world that was simpler and in many ways more satisfying.
The Edna Pearce Lockett Estate hosted a group with representatives from the Highlands and Okeechobee County DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) and their historical societies on Jan. 11 for a historical and educational event.
John Mizell Pearce, the founder of the homestead, was deeded 157 acres through the Internal Improvement Fund of the State of Florida back in 1874 after serving in the Confederate States Army at the end of the Civil War.
He was a cattleman with extensive holdings. After the war, he moved his family to the Kissimmee estate and settled on the western side of Fort Basinger. The first home there was built of pine logs.
The estate was originally built in 1897 and enlarged in 1910. Over the years, the land became a very successful cattle ranch owned by three generations of the Pearce family.
The steamboat river landing was a place to meet new people and learn about the latest news and gossip up and down the river. John decided to set up a ferry operation and became Captain Pearce of the steamship “Mary Belle.”
John Pearce passed in 1897. His widow, Martha, constructed the home overlooking the Kissimmee River which was later occupied by their granddaughter Edna.
The weather was beautiful on the day of the estate tour; cool, clear and sunny. Attendees gathered at the open pavilion to socialize prior to walking over to the 450-year-old Live Oak Liberty Tree for a memorable photo session.
The commemorative “Liberty Tree” plaque was dedicated April 18, 2021 by the Highlands County Chapter of the SAR. It says, “Before the revolution, Boston Patriots gathered under a great elm called the Liberty Tree. In 1775 the British cut it down. This live oak was growing in 1775 and is a memorial of that tree.”
“The Liberty Tree dedication last year was my idea,” said James Dean, president of Highlands County SAR. “It made the Thompsons very happy. Butch told me the tree was one of the reasons he bought the estate.”
The current owners of the estate are Butch and Donna Thompson. “In 2017 the estate went up for sealed bid auction,” explained Butch. “We were the highest bidders, actually a bit too high,” he laughed.
“The house needed a new roof, floors, the porch was rotted out, and the carpet was yellowed and smelled awful as Edna loved her cats. We also replaced the windows. Anyone else would wonder why we didn’t tear it down. I’ve owned Ole South Auto Salvage since 1978 and know how to rebuild things that are wrecked.”
The attendees moved next to the Pearce family cemetery where Cindy Morrison, dressed in period attire, gave an interesting overview.
We all saw a group of items that she said were used when people presumed dead from cholera were buried. The group was curious as to what these cemetery items were used for.
“Sometimes people looked dead and were unresponsive, but were really still alive.”
These items included an iron stand with a hook with a plastic ring and a bell, a lantern and a shovel.
“The undertakers would take turns monitoring the graveyard. When someone who ‘died’ from cholera was buried, they put the plastic ring on their finger. If they weren’t really dead, the bell would ring when their fingers moved. The undertaker would then light the lanterns and dig them back up.”
There was also a ‘cooling bed’ on display. “This was used when people wanted to wake their loved ones at home. The metal bed had holes in it for ventilation. Underneath was an ice bucket to keep them cool.”
Members of the Pearce family buried there include John (1834-1897) and Martha (1838-1911) as well as some of their unnamed children and other close relatives.