SEBRING AIRPORT — Phil Lockwood liked boats as a kid in upstate New York, but a seaplane ride in the beautiful Finger Lakes region stole his heart.
“I loved the way the plane came up on its floats, the way the plane then took off, and you could see all the shallow areas from the air,” he said. “It was cool.”
Today, Lockwood, a tall, thin man with precise mannerism, is the owner and manager of Lockwood Aviation Group at Sebring Regional Airport. It’s been a great ride since the original seaplane ride. That flight eventually led to an education at Florida Institute of Technology and a career in aeronautical engineering.
And now, he builds his own float airplane at Sebring Aviation, also known as Aircams. The plane also can come with wheels.
The open-cockpit, twin-engine Aircam aircraft provide a platform for pilots who enjoy low-level flying over inaccessible areas, says Lockwood, 63. Pilots like to fly them over forests, along seaside cliffs, and other picturesque vistas enjoyed at low altitude.
“You fly low, that’s the whole idea,” he says. “With two engines, if you experience engine problems or unintended loss of power, you have time to glide and set up a safe landing.” The open cockpit, which sits front of the wings, allow pilots to film or take photos of those beautiful areas.
In fact, the Aircam brand was launched when Lockwood and other aircraft engineers and designers were given the task of building a plane for National Geographic photographers working in the Congo, he says. It was the launch of a plane that now has more than 300 aircraft operating around the world.
“Back in the day, when we built it for National Geographic, it was about getting all the shots,” he says. “It’s like Alladin’s magic carpet, up front you have an extraordinary view and you can use a Canon 35 mm camera with a 14 mm lens, which is really wide, and not get any part of the plane in the shot.”
The Aircam has become the favorite plaything of commercial pilots who like to experience flying after flying in computerized commercial aircraft. Commercial pilots, who make up some 40 percent of the Aircarm market, “enjoy and appreciate these, especially the redundancy of having two engines,” Lockwood says.
Lockwood and his employees market the aircraft at various fly-ins, such as SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, as well as EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wisconsin every summer. He also markets in magazines as well as websites and other online opportunities.
His hangar, in which his customer’s aircraft are undergoing annual inspections and engine maintenance, is just one part of the Lockwood/Sebring Aviation complex. Because he sells and maintains Rotax engines, which power his Aircams, as well as snowmobiles and airboats (there’s one in his hangar) he stocks all the parts that owners can order online. He also builds his Aircams in the back, employing his own sheet metal and bending tools to shape the ribs, struts, and frames of the Aircams.
Ken Whitney works in the Aircam shop installing rivets which join parts of the aluminum skin to the ribs of the fuselage.
“It comes in sheets,” Whitney says of the aluminum skin on the fuselage frame. “It has protective coating on it to prevent corrosion. it’s strong, light-weight piece of aluminum.”
Lockwood Aviation Group also sells kits so people can build their own Aircams at their home hangars, so he carries all the spare parts those owners might need. They are stocked neatly on shelves to the ceiling as are other bolts and bits and parts for Rotax engines.
“Our core businesses include a flight school, an engine and aircraft parts business, we sell and maintain Rotax engines, and we build the Aircams,” Lockwood says.
Lockwood is extremely proud of the work he and his airframe engineers, engine mechanics, service counter staff, and front-office folks have accomplished since he started the company in 1989.
“The proof is in the pudding,” Lockwood says. “There are 300 of them flying and they work. If planes are breaking and falling out of the sky, you’re not going to get very far.”