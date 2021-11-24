LAKE PLACID — A new eatery has opened in Lake Placid. It’s called Logan’s on the Corner at 381 E. Interlake Blvd. The owners, Jeff and Cathy Retterer, named the restaurant after their 9-year young son, Logan. Formerly, it was the site of Chef Buddy’s.
From the moment you walk in you will be impressed by the cleanliness, the new flooring, the new paint, the new tables and chairs, and more. Jeff Retterer says he is starting out with a basic menu that appeals to seniors, tourists, workers and families. Familiar breakfast and lunch items that are all-around American favorites, plus some Italian sandwiches are offered.
For now, Logan’s is in the experimental stage. Jeff Retterer is considering evening hours, enhanced menu items, and suggestions from customers. Something that no other restaurant in the area seems to offer has already become a favorite. That’s a one-pound, all-beef hot dog covered with real chili and served on a brioche bun. We’re not talking about a hot dog with a spoonful of chili sauce out of a can on it. This one has thick homemade chili with beans. You can add cheddar cheese and/or onions to make it even more sumptuous.
Another sandwich that is already popular at Logan’s on the Corner is the ‘Reuban.’ It’s made with the best USDA corn beef on deli sliced rye bread and house-made 1000 Island dressing.
Right from the planning stage, ice cream was guaranteed to be on the lunch menu. Served in a bowl, vanilla, chocolate, cookies n’ cream and the flavor of the month can be had as a single or double scoop. That makes the restaurant even more All-American.
The rest of the choices are various burgers, Philly cheesesteak, crispy chicken, roast beef, ham or turkey sandwiches – hot or cold. Here’s a really flavorful one: The ‘Italian’ (ham, pepperoni and salami) presented on a hoagie roll with your choice of five different types of cheese, plus lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Back on the breakfast stuff, how about an egg breakfast with Kielbasa, which comes with home fries or hash browns or grits and choice of toast? The biscuits and gravy will please you as well. The large biscuits are made fresh. Under the glass cases, you’ll find tempting cakes, pies and cupcakes.
Jeff Retterer brags that his customers are telling him that he needs to package his homemade potato salad. So, you might see it in the deli cases soon.
Two customers who have eaten at Logan’s a few times already are Erika Treadwell and Terry Howard, longtime School Board of Highlands County Transportation employees. They enjoy the biscuits and gravy, the scrambled eggs, the bacon and the coffee after dropping the kids off at school. Treadwell said, “It’s very clean, the prices aren’t bad, the staff is friendly, plus the food is excellent!”
The hours currently are from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays. For take-out or special orders, call Logan’s on the Corner at 863-699-0277. Credit cards are welcome. Both Coke and Pepsi products are available.