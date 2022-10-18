LAS VEGAS — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s championship finale by using fresh tires to chase down Ross Chastain and win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires in a Team Penske attempt to give him a shot at the win.
The new Goodyears helped him drive through the field and earn one of the four slots in next month’s finale at Phoenix. With two races remaining to set the title field, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Christopher Bell are below the cut line.
“There was a clear difference in tires there, so we fully believed that we could hold him off and win the race on the tires we had, and Joey did a good job of getting through the field,” said Chastain, who finished second in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.
The race was the first of three in this round of NASCAR’s playoffs. The eight remaining drivers will be whittled down to four for the winner-take-all finale at Phoenix next month.
Final finishing order was Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr, Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, Noah Gragson, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Justin Haley, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suárez, Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell, Cole Custer, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Corey Lajoie, Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Cody Ware, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, BJ McLeod, JJ Yeley, Landon Cassill, Ty Dillon, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace.