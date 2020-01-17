I was showing a Discovery Channel documentary video on the Lockheed SR-71 “Blackbird” to my high school aviation class earlier this week. The SR-71 was the fastest air-breathing aircraft ever flown. Cloaked in secrecy for years as our top spy plane, even today after 30 or more years when it was retired from service, many of the missions and technology incorporated in the aircraft are still classified. The day it was retired, on a flight from Los Angeles to the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum in Washington, DC, it set another speed record covering the coast-to-coast distance in 68 minutes and 17 seconds.
The skin structure was described in the documentary as corrugated panels allowing some of the panels to expand and slide together as the skin of the reached temperatures over 900 degrees Fahrenheit. Some of the skins were part of the fuel tanks. It took the heating of the skins to expand to seal the tanks. The aircraft didn’t take off with full fuel, but just enough to link up with a tanker. After topping off with fuel, the SR-71 would zoom off to Mach 3+ causing the skin panels to heat up, expand, and seal the tanks.
It was the mention of the corrugated skin that struck me. I realized in my logbook, I had bookends of aviation history noted within the pages. Over the years I had the opportunity to sit at the controls and fly one of EAA’s Ford Tri-motors, with corrugated skins. I also had time in the left seat of EAA’s B-17 Aluminum Overcast. I also own another part of aviation history in a Cessna 150, an historical aircraft in my mind aircraft because it has trained thousands of pilots over the years. The other end of the bookend is one of my most treasured logbook entries, the two hours in the SR-71 simulator.
It is not a modern-day SR-71 simulator program from Microsoft Flight Simulator or other current day program, but time spent in the one and only SR-71 used by the U.S. Air Force, and after the USAF was done with it, by NASA. I sat in the very seat that every one of the SR-71 pilots sat in as they were trained to fly this historic aircraft.
I came to that unique opportunity from getting to know Col. Richard Graham, USAF Retired, SR-71 pilot / instructor, and wing commander. Col. Graham was our featured speaker at our third annual EAA Chapter 1240 Youth Aviation Education Fund Raising Dinner. Col. Graham arranged to have the SR-71 simulator taken out of storage and set up in the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas.
While I was in Dallas three years ago attending the AOPA High School Aviation Symposium, I reconnected with Col. Graham and he arranged a two-hour session with me in the simulator. Even though the simulator was not fully operational as it once was due the required complicated computer system, everything else was there and working. I was taken through the process of starting, dealing with the unique issues of flight in excess of Mach 3+, and managing all the systems of the aircraft. Two hours just flew by (excuse the pun). Col. Graham signed my logbook and soon I was on my way back to the symposium. I was so nice to spend time with him again and catch up.
I don’t claim to be anyone special with the logbook entries. I’m just another pilot who has had some very special opportunities come my way. The aircraft have been unique, but more special and rewarding have been the people I have come to know along the journey. EAA has been the venue that introduced me to these people, places and aircraft. Joining the Experimental Aircraft Association has been one of the best things I have ever done.
Tonight I get to reconnect with another EAA friend, Patty Wagstaff at our 7th Annual EAA Chapter 1240 Dinner. Patty was our first dinner speaker and she is coming back as we dedicate our newly expanded building. She was the one who kicked off our effort to build our EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center.
You don’t have to be a pilot to belong to EAA, you just have to have an interest in aviation. With the wide scope of activities within EAA, there is something for everyone. For more information about our local EAA Chapter 1240, feel free to contact me.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.