SEBRING — It was called a boondoggle and a “road to nowhere,” but the long-awaited third phase of Sebring Parkway was finished in 2019.
Now named “Panther Parkway,” Phase 3 opened in stages after Thanksgiving, but opened fully and officially on Dec. 7, after county officials hosted a 5K run on its northern half.
Those who had a chance to drive the road before its official opening gave kudos to the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department, including Director Kyle Green, for a professionally-constructed road.
Panther Parkway has connected South Florida State College via Memorial Drive to downtown Sebring, and has done so with two roundabouts, including the first local two-lane roundabout at the site of the former 90-degree turn on Sebring Parkway.
Now, instead of traffic making a sharp turn to continue going straight, they can make wider turns to go straight, right or left, — two lanes at a time for some maneuvers — and not have to wait for a traffic signal.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who started his career opposed to roundabouts, said he converted to a believer after seeing how quickly and safely they handle traffic, especially in the power outages after a hurricane.
Howerton said he also won’t have to worry about heavy storms taking out traffic signals by blowing down a span wire or, in extreme cases, a steel boom. There are no signals to run, maintain, repair or replace.
Panther Parkway is a 4.3-mile addition to the local parkway system, heading north from the old 90-degree turn. The original plan was for a two-lane road, but Howerton said those plans changed to a four-lane road to better accommodate commuter traffic.
County officials had to meet with residents of Crystal Lake Club and residents on Lake Denton Drive to work with them on their concerns that they would soon have a four-lane highway passing by their back doors, so to speak.
The Parkway cut through Manatee Drive creating a section that goes between the Parkway and State Road 17, and another section that parallels the Parkway as a frontage road.
Manatee Drive from SR17 to the Parkway is now Beacon Avenue, while the part that parallels the Parkway is now Sandlace Drive.
On approaches to the two-lane roundabout, signs tell motorists that the right lane will let them turn right or go straight through, while the left lane will let them turn left or go straight.
County officials have begun talking again about the tabled project to put in a leg of the Parkway from the roundabout to Arbuckle Creek Road, but that plan is on hold until after they can secure bids and hire contractors to complete the four-lane section of Sebring Parkway from Youth Care Lane south to U.S. 27.