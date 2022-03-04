SEBRING — There are various questions a judge will ask throughout the trial process. When the judge asks, “How do you plead?” that would be the arraignment.
When the judge asks the defense attorney in court: “Does your client have clothes for trial?” That means jury selection is just days away.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked that question twice on Wednesday for two defendants: Christopher Ray Queen, 45, and Tim Hero, 54. He set trials for both men, who are accused of child sex crimes, for next week.
Jury selection will occur on Monday and Tuesday; the trials start once the jury is seated.
Queen has already been sentenced to 145 years in Florida state prison but remained in Highlands County Jail awaiting trial in his other cases. On Wednesday, he’ll face a jury on 28 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of resisting arrest without violence.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo offered Queen a deal: Plead guilty in the other cases and receive a 50-year sentence. Queen, who will most likely serve the rest of his life in prison, turned it down, though he faces two life sentences if a jury finds him guilty next week.
His lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, fights hard for his clients and will provide a robust defense. He has clothes ready for Queen, who will be brought from the jail to the courthouse for his trial.
Tim Lynn Hero will also take his case before a jury next week. He is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years old, and child abuse.
Prosecutors say Hero, who worked at the Avon Park Winn-Dixie, had already struck up a friendship with the girl in the previous occasions when the girl accompanied her family to the grocery store.
Then, in July 2017, as her family shopped for groceries, the little girl struck up a conversation with Hero. He then invited the victim into the employee-only area of the store, according to the arrest affidavit. Hero walked her through the two-way swinging doors that led to a stock room. He then allegedly kissed her and groped her, then, prosecutors say, offered her $20 to enter the men’s room. The two went to the stall furthest from the bathroom door. He allegedly molested her in the stall.
His defense lawyer is Peter Brewer, another courtroom brawler who has already successfully argued motions to limit evidence and witness testimony.
Both trials have already been postponed: Hero’s was to go Jan. 10, but Estrada agreed to a postponement until March 7 when a vital defense witness could not be located. Queen was to go to trial in November, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented Carter from entering the jail.
A third sex offender’s trial, that of Elliott Gonzalez, is to start next week.
In a surprise move Wednesday, Gonzalez claimed his right to a speedy trial on six counts of transmitting pornography by an electronic device and six counts of possessing child pornography with intent to promote.
His lawyer, Donna Mae Peterson, told Estrada she was ready for trial. Assistant State Attorney Drew Davis said he was also ready to prosecute Gonzalez.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office that a Facebook page allegedly belonging to Gonzalez. The 12 charges stem from a single photo, which was viewable by six people – all friends and close family – in a chatroom. He has pleaded not guilty.
The case may be the result of a misunderstanding, Peterson has said.