LAKE PLACID — It was 1966 when ‘Scarborough Fair’ was released by American folk legends Simon & Garfunkel as part of their third studio album “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary & Thyme.”
Add other hits like “America,” “Sound of Silence,” “The Boxer,” “Mrs. Robinson” and many more, the duo built a catalog of music that transcends generations.
With intricate guitar work and an effortless blend of vocal harmonies, the Guthrie Brothers band brings the American songbook of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel back to its original, intimate setting for generations to come.
Jeb and Jock Guthrie are recreating these hits and more on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid, where they will be adding some new renditions of S&G songs like “Faking It,” “For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her” and “ The Only Living Boy In New York.”
Every era of music builds on the nextThe music of Simon & Garfunkel is timeless, according to Jeb Guthrie.
“(Their) music is truly timeless and its influence is evident in today’s popular music, especially in the singer-songwriter and new rock genres,” Jeb said. “Every era of music builds on the next in fundamental ways. Simon & Garfunkel were influenced directly by the early rock & roll pioneers such as The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly and the American folk tradition such as Woody Guthrie, The Weavers, Pete Seeger.”
Simon was also a student of poetry which profoundly influenced his songwriting skills, according to Jeb.
“He was, in my opinion, the first to truly and consistently feature legitimate poetry in popular music that was played on the radio,” Jeb said.
‘Scarborough Fair’ is a labor of loveJeb and Jock started playing together around 8th Grade, according to Jeb. The duo grew up in Green Bay, WI. At the start of their musical prowess, Jock played guitar and Jeb manned the drums.
“It’s really a labor of love with these (kind of) artists because we connect so strongly with them,” Jeb said. “It’s not just that we can play it but the songs mean something to us as well. The more we play them, the more we discover the different aspects of the music. Instead of it getting boring, it just gets deeper.”
After a run of bands with names like Woeful Existence, Antique Shoppe, Community, Steak Nite and “the almost famous” On The Edge, the two brothers realized they weren’t always playing to their strongest suit.
“We realized that (although) we had a good run with a couple of rock bands and it was a lot of fun, it sort of made us more faceless. So, we went back and played more as an acoustic duo. It was easier and we kind of read each other’s minds when we played.”
The shows have become a love-fest for allThe Guthries have been performing as “Scarborough Fair” for almost 11 years and the overwhelming audience reaction to their performances continue to confirm their feelings.
“The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive in Southwest Florida (and all over),” Jeb said.
Audiences of the Guthrie Brothers shows tend to span multiple generations, not just those who grew up in the 1960s and ‘70s.
“When we play a show, there are a couple of generations there,” Jeb said. “Sometimes, the older folks bring their children and grandchildren which is very interesting. There is a larger pool to pull from.
Jock and Jeb always enjoy interacting with their audience. As deep as the music of Simon & Garfunkel may be, the Guthries keep the act light-hearted.
“There is a lot of back and forth and cracking jokes and kind of (even) embarrassing audience members into singing along with us,” Jeb said. “(But) it ends up being a really good vibe. It’s not just like we play the songs at them, it’s more like ‘let’s have a little get together’ there.”
The Guthrie Brothers will present “Scarborough Fair: A Simon & Garfunkel Experience” at
7 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, at the Genesis Center, 218 E Belleview St, Lake Placid, FL 33852. For tickets and more information, visit www.SunEvents.com or call 941-207-1038.