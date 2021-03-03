Long walk to vaccination point
I read where everyone is pleased with the smooth operation, and I must agree. However, the person that planned the layout in the old Penny’s store must be in great physical condition. For someone using a walker it is a marathon.
I had people ask me if I was OK before I got into the mall. I for one was not able to make it without stopping and sitting down to rest. I was placed in a wheelchair after I reached the check-in desk. Thanks to the sheriff’s deputies, I was able to get the rest of the way and get my shot. After that I was taken to my car by one of the deputies.
The article in today’s paper (Feb. 27) said wheelchairs would be available for people that needed them. I saw several people with walkers and canes, but did not see a wheelchair until I reached the check-in point, by then the long walk was over. I think more consideration should have been given to the distance one would have to walk to reach the location.
Now I wonder how I will manage to get my second shot when I am notified of an appointment.
Marquis Woodcock
Sebring