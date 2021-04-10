SERING — This Tuesday evening the Highlands Tea Party will be hosting Highlands County Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore. She and Mentor Program Assistant Debbie Albritton will be discussing the Highlands County schools’ mentoring program.
A mentor is a caring, compassionate adult who chooses to devote their time to a young person, offering them support, guidance and encouragement. Mentors serve as positive role models, invest themselves in their students and uplift them. Those who are able to donate half an hour per week during lunch, can change a life by helping a child build a solid foundation of values, establish goals, improve their academic and life skills, while developing their self-esteem and confidence.
Currently, there are about 80 adults in the program. Longshore has said she would would like to see that increase to as many as 200.
The Highlands Tea Party meets every Tuesday evening at the Vietnam Veterans of America building at 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring, which is behind the Sebring Walmart location. The meetings feature resource people such as national speaker Laurie Cardoza Moore and Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg.
On Tuesday, April 20, the Tea Party will host an open house, where interested citizens may come for a short meeting and a mixer. They hope interested individuals will attend and find out more about the organization. Light refreshments will be served.
Those wishing additional information may go to the web page at www.thehighlandsteaparty.com or see the Facebook page at Highlands Tea Party.