Obit Antonacci

Florida Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci speaks during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL VIA AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Longtime Florida official Peter Antonacci, who was most recently tapped to run the state’s new elections crime unit, died Friday. He was 74.

The governor’s office confirmed Antonacci’s death in a statement but didn’t mention a cause.

Recommended for you