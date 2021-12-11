Look within
It is easy to blame our elected officials for the not-so-good, the bad and the ugly happenings in our country and around the world. But one must look within.
What thoughts are we voicing? What ideas and actions are each of us spreading? Do we show tolerance and acceptance to those around us? Or do we note and express our differences? Are we aware of another’s gifts, talents and expertise or do we note the shape of their eyes, the color of their skin, and/or their gender? Do we listen to another’s perspective with patience and understanding or do we think only of the ‘buts’ and the ‘if-onlys’? Do we see commonality in beliefs or the contrasts and exceptions? Do we see that we are all under one God or do we buy into those that sow one-man-upmanship and elitism?
Let us build right human relations. No elected official or political party can solve our country or our societal problems. For humanity to solve its problems, it has to start with “I.”
Suzanne Schilffarth
Sebring