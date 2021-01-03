After what felt like an infinite number of political flyers stuffed mailboxes throughout the state, the seemingly endless — and brutally bitter — 2020 election cycle finally ended Nov. 3.
But even before the ball dropped to start 2021, capital insiders were pondering who’ll be on deck in 2022.
Florida Democrats — already outnumbered in both legislative chambers, the congressional delegation and the state Cabinet — were jolted after suffering major losses up and down the ballot in November, losing two congressional seats in Miami-Dade County, a state Senate seat and five House spots.
So who’ll step up to the plate to try to oust DeSantis, a former congressman whose Trump endorsement helped boost him to victory in 2018? The answers will become more clear in 2021, as candidates will have to line up their campaigns and raise money.
The most obvious candidate to challenge DeSantis is Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, an attorney and former marijuana lobbyist who, after narrowly edging out her GOP opponent two years ago, is Florida’s lone statewide elected Democrat.
But Fried isn’t the sole subject of speculation about potential Democratic gubernatorial candidates.
Rumors also are rippling about U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief who drew national attention during Trump impeachment hearings in 2020. Demings, who is Black, was also on the long list of President-elect Joe Biden’s possible running mates.
Other contenders could include a handful of Democratic mayors who’ve blasted DeSantis for, among other things, his reluctance to rein in activity early in the COVID-19 pandemic and for his continued refusal to issue a statewide face-mask mandate. The list could include Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, who’s engaged in some serious Twitter warfare with DeSantis.
“Our numbers are not getting better in the state of Florida. They’re getting worse. To not address it, to not speak out publicly and answer questions really does show a lack of concern, a lack of leadership. It’s incredibly disappointing,” Kriseman told reporters in November, a week after DeSantis remained silent in response to mayors’ questions about the state’s COVID-19 response.
It’s uncertain how much weight the coronavirus will carry by the time the 2022 election rolls around, and a separate unknown could feature significantly in DeSantis’ fate — Trump’s post-election actions.
With DeSantis’ political success linked so closely to the president, Trump’s decision about whether to make another run for the White House in 2024, play kingmaker in GOP politics or entertain who-knows-what other options could have a significant impact on the governor’s re-election bid.
And the governor’s office isn’t the only statewide spot up for grabs in 2022. All three Cabinet posts will be on the ballot, as will U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican who ran for president against Trump in 2016. Trump and his supporters could back a primary challenger against Rubio, a move once considered anathema in GOP politics.