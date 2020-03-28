So, we’re in Day Whatever of this virus, and people are getting cranky. I know I’m getting cranky, which is why I waited to write this column until my mood improved some.
There’s a lot of negative news out there. One merely has to turn on the television or check out social media to get more bad news than is good for you.
My goal for this column is to give us something to smile, or even laugh about during this stressful time. Humor is great at reducing stress, and most of us could probably use some stress reduction.
My best friend and I have found the crisis to be educational. For example, did you know that mariticide means killing your husband? Don’t worry – both our husbands are alive and well as I type this. It’s just useful information.
One funny thing I found on Facebook relates to a book I gave Lavinia a while back. It’s regarding a Sesame Street book starring Grover called, “The Monster at the End of the Book.” In the video I found, Grover himself reads the book, and it is worth a peek for kids and adults alike. I couldn’t find a weblink for it, so you need to Google to find it.
Of course, Facebook, along with negative news, is filled with funny posts about working at home and the like. All over social media, cats wonder why their servants are now always underfoot. People contemplate dining at La Kitchen, a strange restaurant where you have to prepare your own food. And spouses complain to HR about their coworkers at home.
There are memes, of course. You can even Google “Funny memes about the coronavirus” and find a bunch. One of my favorites regards introverts, who look at the restrictions placed upon us and realize they’ve been ready their whole lives for this situation.
And people have even found ways to laugh at the toilet paper hoarding that’s been going on. One meme I saw shows a bunch of masked men playing poker – using toilet paper to place their bets.
And new ways to greet each other have cropped up. There’s a video of some guys touching feet instead of shaking hands. Us nerds and geeks already know we can greet each other with the Vulcan salute (saying “live long and prosper” is optional). Virtual high-fives and virtual hugs are a thing.
And, there’s the new doormat for your front door that reads, “Like a good neighbor, stay over there.”
One funny thing for me is that, with a few exceptions, things are almost normal for me. I already work at home (but my boss needs to be harder on me), and I’m not one who shops every day. I have had reasons to venture from home almost every day (shopping, necessary errands) but for the most part I’m staying put.
All kidding aside, we’ll get through this. Yes, it’s messy and inconvenient at the moment, but it’s not forever. No, I don’t know when things will get back to normal, but they will. We just need to breathe and keep on keeping on.
And let me close with a final meme, which sums up what’s going on:
“To those who are complaining about the quarantine period and curfews, just remember that your grandparents were called to war; you are being called to sit on the couch and watch Netflix. You can do this.”