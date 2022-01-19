Woodcarving is one of the oldest arts of humankind. It began as a utilitarian way to create things like fish hooks, spears, paddles, chariots and canoes. As an art form, it sparked the flame of creativity by our ancestors as witnessed by the intricate carvings on cathedral doors.
In Bethlehem, there is a studio where Israeli artists create manger sets carved from the native olive trees. They even have molds where they mass produce intricate images for the tourists.
The carving art hobby continues in Lake Placid’s Art League at 127 Dal Hall Blvd. Their telephone number is 863-465-0611. The mission of the league is “dedicated to the appreciation of and education in the arts for adults in Lake Placid.” There you can learn to paint in watercolor, oils, acrylics, draw, do china painting, woodcarving and other artistic modalities.
Woodcarvers gather every Tuesday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. Lake Placid woodcarvers confirm the motto, “It puts your mind at ease and keeps the hands busy.” And the best way to start is to begin with something simple.
Norm Clift has been woodcarving for 10 years. He teaches a beginner class. “We start new carvers with very simple items like an apple or a pear.”
Carver Bill Snyder is a master carousel horse carving expert. Tongue in cheek he says, “I take a piece of wood, cut away until a horse appears.”
With time and patience you can imagine your masterpiece and carve until it appears as well.
Visit the Art League and you will get all the help you need to get started at this relaxing hobby. Members who have developed the art are there to coach and recommend the best type of knives, chisels and more intricate tools of the craft. Lake Placid Art League President Bob Jasper said, “Come over and give it a try. We have the tools you’ll need. If you grow to love the hobby you can purchase even more intricate tools. If you find it isn’t for you, we will buy back the first set of tools you purchased.”
Woods like basswood, balsa, aspen and butternut are good tree types to begin and current carvers at the Art League will help you find the best wood to begin. A simple buck knife will be enough to help you create your first piece. Eventually you will be able to make creative carving gifts for family and friends.
Tim Nicholls is a newer carver. Last month at the National Show in Punta Gorda he won Best of Category for his bass fishing boat and Best of Show in his category for his pick-up in a shed carving. There were over 450 carvers competing in four categories: Novice, Intermediate, Advanced and Master.
Danny Lewis began the carving hobby one year ago. “My neighbor is a carver and asked me to give it a try. He showed me some of his work and it got me hooked.”
Stop in any Tuesday or Thursday and you too may get hooked. The carvers there are a mix of men and women, seasonal and full-time residents. No experience or artistic skills are required. Meet new friends, develop a relaxing hobby, keep your hands busy and begin carving until your masterpiece appears.