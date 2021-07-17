In my 60-plus years on the planet, I’ve held a variety of jobs. Some more unique than others.
In my time, I’ve been (among other things) a babysitter, reader to the blind, and a Mary Kay representative. I also sold Avon products (not at the same time I was with Mary Kay), worked in the college cafeteria, and in a learning lab on campus.
For six glorious months in the 1990s I was a radio talk show host, which was a blast. After that I became a church secretary until I felt the need to leave part-time work and concentrate on the home front.
The above doesn’t even include the years I spent as a teacher and a temp worker. In short, my resume is somewhat interesting. Since I don’t plan on leaving my writing to find a job outside the home in the foreseeable future, I’m not that worried about it.
Right now, with COVID restrictions lifting, it appears that there are a lot of jobs out there. I know there are restaurants that are all but begging for employees. But for some reason people aren’t filling the jobs available.
The reasons why depend on who you ask, and I’m not going to dive into them here. But I want those of you jobhunting to know if you’re seeking something unique, something different, maybe something you haven’t thought of, there’s this particular job available: Director of Taco Relations.
I am not kidding. My best friend Tina sent me to Twitter, where she discovered the job offer. McCormick, the company that makes spices you probably use in your kitchen, is looking for someone to fill this position. And from what I can tell, they are serious about it.
For those who are wondering, the position comes with a $100,000 paycheck plus a supply of McCormick Taco seasoning and other products. It is open to those 21 and over who are based in the United States. According to the job description, experience is not necessary.
What would a Director of Taco Relations do, you ask? Well, according to the job description, they include, “keeping tabs on the latest taco trends, creating and test-tasting recipes, and keeping tacos top of mind through their social media.” The director would have a chance to visit the company’s Hunt Valley, MD headquarters for “taco immersion sessions” and to meet with the McCormick team.
If this sounds like your dream job, you have until July 30th to apply. The application apparently consists of you making a 1– to 2-minute creative video demonstrating that you are worthy and qualified to serve in the capacity of McCormick’s taco expert. The video is sent via McCormick’s website, http://www.mccormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations.
Now, here’s the downside: the job, according to the website, will only last September through December of this year. You would be required to put in 20 hours a week. Some of it would be virtual meetings, about 10% of it is travel (a driver’s license and clean driving record is required).
OK. If I were single, didn’t already have a cool job, and liked tacos a lot more than I do, I’d be tempted. Don’t get me wrong: I like tacos. But I’m more of a burrito gal, to be honest. And I’m much happier writing about this job then actually doing it.
But maybe this is the time for your inner taco fan to come out. If you DO apply for the job, let me know at laura@laurahware.com. I’d like to see how this plays out. Good luck.