This acreage with home is located at 5240 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. This property is priced at $658,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
The home features three bedrooms, two baths, open living and dining area just off the kitchen with a large laundry room, carport and wrap-around porch to the front and side, which allows for a great spot to sit on the porch swing and watch the wildlife.
The home was built in 1996 with over 1,800 living square feet and the large metal building was built in 1992. This property consists of four parcels that are being sold together and offers 36.29 acres total, which also includes a huge 40-by-92-foot metal building with three large roll-up doors, a half bath plus an attached 18-by-40-foot carport. There are also other roofed carport areas for added storage areas.
This property has plenty of space for trail riding, hunting or just wanting space between you and your neighbor. These four tracts total 1,580,792 square feet with 1,892 feet of frontage on Kenilworth Boulevard. The corner tract is 6.33 acres and is situated on the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard and Mini Ranch Road with natural timber and scrub. The second tract includes the house, large shed and other outbuildings and approximately 15 acres M/L with plenty of privacy. The third tract is 2.70 acres M/L with some timber and pines. The fourth tract is 12.26 acres M/L, includes plenty of open space for trail riding and enjoying the outdoors.
This property is located close to the Sebring Raceway yet close to downtown Sebring too.
If you are looking for that perfect spot that includes plenty of room for storage and privacy too, this may be the perfect home for you. Now is a great time to buy, so don’t hesitate and wait too long.
The seller is selling all four parcels together, but a buyer could section off and sell tracts off separately if desired. All tracts are deeded separately.
To arrange for your private showing, please contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com
MLS# 82683