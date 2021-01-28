In the Jan. 19 Your View, a writer expressed his disdain for another writer and their views. Regular readers know who he was referring to. For quite some time readers have been subject to his weekly rant, mostly about Donald Trump's personality. Now he has branched out into denigrating all things conservative.
I too used to get upset reading his ramblings, but now I've taken a new outlook and actually look for his rant of the week and the over-the-top bias and detachment from reality.
So keeping on writing. You write. We laugh. I can hardly wait for his diatribe regarding the proposed bill to rename US 27 after President Donald Trump.
James Freyler
Sebring