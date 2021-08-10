It feels like just yesterday I was getting ready to start sixth grade at Hill-Gustat Middle School or getting ready to start my freshman year at Sebring High School. I remember vividly finishing fifth grade at Sun N’ Lake Elementary School and all of my friends having a great time hanging out after the last day of school. I also remember entering my freshman year of high school, nervous for what might be the most important four years of my life.
The memories I have experienced over the past 12 years, from different sporting events to just having some great laughs in the classroom, are memories that I will forever cherish. All of the memories and lessons I have made in public education have culminated to today, the start of my senior year.
In a sense, it is a terrifying thought. I have always experienced kindergarten through 11th grade thinking that I always have next year. That is, up to now, where next year I will no longer be a student of the Highlands County School System but a student of a university not even in this state.
Of course, entering my senior year means that I will be able to live some of the greatest experiences of my life. Homecoming court, off-campus lunch, and a sense of pride that comes with entering the final year of public education.
I am now able to step into the role of senior where my friends have once stood while I looked up to them. I can help those younger than me in their own experience through high school because I lived through it and learned from my own mistakes.
There is a stronger sense of conviction on my sports teams because our success becomes a now or never task.
The greatest privilege we have in our senior year is simply being able to say that I am a senior. We made it through all the tough times that life has thrown our way over the past 12 years and made it to our senior year. Basically, senior year is the last 0.1-mile stretch in a 5K race. We see the finish line right in front of us, but we still cannot drop the pace completely until we reach the finish line.
It will be bittersweet experiencing everything for the final time as a student in Highlands County. I will be experiencing my last winter on campus and each break will be the last one with the friends I have in Highlands County. Quite literally everything will be numbered from the first day of school and my task is to enjoy each of those to the best of my ability.
That being said, I hope to enjoy everything that I have been blessed to have in Highlands County. There is no longer a next year in Highlands County schools or a next season. Starting today, there will only be a next chapter in my life, wherever it may be. I am nothing but thankful for the opportunities given to me over the past 12 years and this final year should be nothing short of the best.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.