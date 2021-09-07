Back in August, our very own Florida State Senator Ben Albritton was able to secure the role of Florida Senate President during the 2024-2026 term. This is a significant accomplishment for Senator Albritton, given the fact that our rural district does not have the political clout that many other districts have. District 26 comprises several rural areas and is dominated by the agriculture industry.
Given the high probability that Republicans maintain their majority in the Florida Senate until the 2024 term, Senator Albritton will be able to serve over the chamber. He had served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives before winning the seat for District 26 in the Florida Senate back in 2018. Currently, Senator Albritton serves on several committees, including serving as the chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government. To say he is experienced in the realm of the state political system may be an understatement in the view of his time spent in the Florida legislature and his assignments.
For me, the most important aspect of his election to the position of Florida Senate President is the obvious fact that he would have a massive increase in influence. As the presiding officer of the legislative session, Senator Albritton would be able to push forward legislation to support the interests of Highlands County. This includes legislation to advance economic development in rural areas and to protect the interests of the Florida agriculture industry. Coming off of a recession incited by the pandemic, all the help that our local economy can receive will help grow the county to a sustainable and enjoyable level.
Our local citrus farmers can also benefit from any legislation that would protect them from the dumping of imported fruits. It has grown to be a consistent issue for our local farmers and they have yet to see a piece of legislation that produces a significant result.
That being said, I do have one worry when it comes to his future term as Senate President and it has to do with his approval of Senate Bill 86. The bill had to do with the Florida Bright Futures program and threatened to cut funding to students who were going to declare certain majors. The program as a whole had faced several funding cuts in recent years and this bill seemed to follow that pattern. There was the primary issue of who was going to decide a major was essential and effectively deciding which students would struggle to pay for their education. Senator Albritton voted in favor of the bill but it ultimately died after many changes. I know many students in this district would have suffered in the passage of the bill, given our demographics and median household income.
Senator Albritton has quite a while until his term as Senate President, meaning he has plenty of time to improve upon his already extensive knowledge of the Florida political system. He has the ability to push forward crucial pieces of legislation to benefit our county and has enough to build upon. As a result, I have high hopes for 2024.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School. Columns and letters are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.