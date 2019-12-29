It is hard to believe that 2019 is coming to a close. It seems as though we were just kicking off the start of the school year and here we are about to usher in 2020. Though the end of December marks the close of the calendar year, it is just the halfway point of the school year. As we look back at the start of 2019-2020, I am proud of all that our staff and students have accomplished.
In our schools we have more advanced academic offerings than ever before, and more students are taking advantage of these courses. Many students receive college credit as well as high school credit for Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment coursework. Furthermore, success in advanced coursework also contributes to the student’s weighted grade point average, making them much more competitive as they seek acceptance to post-secondary institutions throughout the state and across the nation.
When our graduates cross the stage in May, their time with us comes to a close, however their journey into the next chapter of their lives is just beginning. These young people are entering a rapidly changing world that requires an increasingly complex set of 21st century skills. To make sure our students are prepared for college and career, we work diligently to provide an increased number of Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes. Hundreds of students in grades six through 12 participate in CTE classes. Many of these courses result in students earning Industry Certifications in a wide array of career clusters. Our students work very hard every day and I am constantly reminded of the tremendous level of talent they possess.
Reflecting over the first half of the school year, I would be remiss not to praise our dedicated faculty, staff and volunteers. Many productive things take place over the summer months. For example, the Facilities Department worked tirelessly to ensure that all of our campuses provided a safe learning and teaching environment. Additionally, our faculty and staff participated in professional development trainings, and prepared classrooms and campuses to welcome our students on the first day of school ensuring the most profitable instruction.
Although they are amazing, our faculty and staff welcome the aid of our incredible group of volunteers who selflessly support teachers and staff in their work.
In looking forward to 2020 and the second half of our school year, I am excited about the possibilities it brings. In future Superintendent’s Corners I will share information about academic achievement and district initiatives. I will also use this forum to highlight our programs, teachers, and students so that members of our community can see the incredible work being done across the district.
I genuinely appreciate the Highlands News-Sun for providing the opportunity to share updates about our schools and I thank you, the reader, for taking the time to learn about all that is going on across Highlands County to educate children. While not all who read the newspaper have children in schools, everyone in our community indeed has a vested interest in the success of our students as they are the next generation of community leaders, workers, and citizens. Increased communication with the public is a goal in our District Strategic Plan, and these Superintendent’s Corners, as well as my monthly Facebook Updates support that goal.
As well as Superintendent, I am also a graduate of Highlands County schools, as are my children. My grandchildren are now enrolled in our schools and I am proud of the legacy that we have built, and continue to build for our children.
I wish you all a Happy New Year, and I hope 2020 brings you health and happiness.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is Superintendent of Schools for The School Board of Highlands County.