SEBRING — A local man has been charged with burglarizing a downtown auto repair shop in Sebring.

Gumersindo Lopez, 57, faces charges of burglary, larceny and criminal mischief property damage in a burglary between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 at Ron’s Automotive on Orange Street in Sebring.

Bond has been set at $3,000.

According to Sebring Police Department arrest reports, someone broke in through a bathroom window and stole money from the business. When the owner arrived at the business on Monday after the weekend, he found glass scattered throughout the bathroom and a “cement rock” on the floor, reports said.

Also, the shelf under the window was damaged, as was a paper towel holder, total cost of $400, reports said.

The desk drawer that contained the business’ money was open, reports said, and was missing the cash.

Surveillance video at the business, reports said, showed how, at 11:56 p.m. Oct. 1, someone was walking beside the business and was seen entering the business through a window.

Descriptions of the person in the video were redacted from reports.

At 12:10 a.m. Oct. 2, the subject entered the office with his shirt on over the top of his head, reports said, but with his face still visible.

Video from a nearby business also showed the same person, reports said. Regarding that video, reports identified the subject as Lopez, wearing a dark blue shirt inside-out, blue jeans and black shoes.

In both videos, reports said, the shirt was inside-out.

