SEBRING — A local man has been charged with burglarizing a downtown auto repair shop in Sebring.
Gumersindo Lopez, 57, faces charges of burglary, larceny and criminal mischief property damage in a burglary between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 at Ron’s Automotive on Orange Street in Sebring.
Bond has been set at $3,000.
According to Sebring Police Department arrest reports, someone broke in through a bathroom window and stole money from the business. When the owner arrived at the business on Monday after the weekend, he found glass scattered throughout the bathroom and a “cement rock” on the floor, reports said.
Also, the shelf under the window was damaged, as was a paper towel holder, total cost of $400, reports said.
The desk drawer that contained the business’ money was open, reports said, and was missing the cash.
Surveillance video at the business, reports said, showed how, at 11:56 p.m. Oct. 1, someone was walking beside the business and was seen entering the business through a window.
Descriptions of the person in the video were redacted from reports.
At 12:10 a.m. Oct. 2, the subject entered the office with his shirt on over the top of his head, reports said, but with his face still visible.
Video from a nearby business also showed the same person, reports said. Regarding that video, reports identified the subject as Lopez, wearing a dark blue shirt inside-out, blue jeans and black shoes.
In both videos, reports said, the shirt was inside-out.