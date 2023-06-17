Edgar Stokes is standing right where he has lived all his life – among life-long neighbors and friends in Lorida, once an important stop on the historic Cracker Trail.

The 84-year-old former president of the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, former president of the Highlands County Farm Bureau, former county commissioner, and community treasurer, was a primary student just inside the doors of the white clapboard Lorida schoolhouse behind him. On Friday, Stokes and other former students of the school watched as Highlands County officials unveiled a state historical marker designating the school a Florida Heritage Site.

