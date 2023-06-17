Edgar Stokes is standing right where he has lived all his life – among life-long neighbors and friends in Lorida, once an important stop on the historic Cracker Trail.
The 84-year-old former president of the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, former president of the Highlands County Farm Bureau, former county commissioner, and community treasurer, was a primary student just inside the doors of the white clapboard Lorida schoolhouse behind him. On Friday, Stokes and other former students of the school watched as Highlands County officials unveiled a state historical marker designating the school a Florida Heritage Site.
Stokes remembers the days before air conditioning when the school’s tall windows were opened to let the breeze in.
“We were given lessons and we studied; we were served lunch here,” Stokes said, reaching back. “We had two teachers – one for first through third grades and a second for the rest of the grades. The principal worked part time.”
Like youngsters everywhere, students would look out the windows with longing as the teachers droned on.
In the post-World War II years, when Stokes went to school here, Lorida was much as it is now, except for the reliance farmers and cattlemen had on the railroad. The children of Lake Istokpoga ranchers and farmers attended the school, he remembered.
“The railroad was important to the farming and cattle ranchers around the lake, and the lake is what brought a lot of people to the area,” Stokes said. “At one time, Lorida had two grocery stores and a post office; my mother was the Post Office manager for 32 years. My father did a lot of shipping out of the railroad here, at first vegetables, then we shipped cattle out of here. There was a set of state pens over there,” he said pointing up the street from the school. The cattlemen walked their stock through a dipping vat to kill fever ticks on the cattle near those pens.
“Not much has changed; you don’t notice it,” he said.
Michael Waldron, best known for his association with Sebring Firemen Inc. and his role as a track announcer at Sebring International Raceway, researched the history of the school. The feedstore where he worked as a kid was still across U.S. 98 from the school as he spoke.
“In August 1925, the Highlands County School Board decided to build this,” Waldron said, motioning to the school. “The budget for construction was $815, and they gave whoever built this all of one month to get it done.”
He also recounted his youth in Lorida; he attended the Baptist Church on the other side of the property’s wide shaded lawn. Sunnyland was Lorida’s original name; in fact, the first school in Lorida was known as Sunnyland School in 1926.
Waldron also read off a list of families in the area who attended the school: Dean, Hicks, Ashtons, Smiths, Colliers, Hills, Howells, Driggers, Boneys, and Stokes.
Then it came time to unveil the sign, paid for with a $1,050 matching grant from Florida’s Division of Historical Resources. Though the County Commission designated the schoolhouse a historic structure in Highlands County in August 2007, the county Historic Preservation Commission launched the process to get the marker in 2018.
Some five years later, a historic sign marks the spot where Lorida’s youth learned their ABC’s, patriotism, and the value of hard work.
According to the sign, a 1933 hurricane destroyed the Sunnyland School, and the Civilian Conservation Corps rebuilt it using the original plans employing pine and cedar. The school reopened from April 1934 until early 1956 for grades one through eight, and later kindergarten. The community – verifying its importance to the students who grew into adults – restored the schoolhouse in 1976 as a project for the United States Bicentennial. It has served as a place for the community to gather for a variety of purposes.
The signage also indicates the Lorida Schoolhouse represents one of the few remaining rural schoolhouses in Florida.