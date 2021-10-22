AVON PARK — Don Serdynski loved the great outdoors and any adventure that came his way. A private pilot and an Air Force veteran, he was a long-time citrus grower. He and his wife loved camping and accomplished the goal of camping in all 50 states apart from Hawaii.
Then in July 2020, he was taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms as he struggled to breathe. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, he was alone when he left his home. Jo Ann, his wife of 62 years, nor his two daughters would ever hear his voice again because of a ventilator.
Don Serdynski, who was diagnosed with the virus, wouldn’t return home. He died Aug. 15, 2020 at the age of 84.
Through the work of his family, though, his legacy lives on.
His wife and daughters were among the rare, lucky few who were able to suit up and go in to spend a few minutes with her husband and father in the days just before his death. It just wasn’t enough and before Don Serdynski’s passing, the Who I Am Foundation began to take shape.
Tracy Stites, Don’s oldest daughter, said it was during those last five days that she and her mother, Joan, were allowed to place photocopied pictures in his room of those things her dad cared most about.
“We wanted him to see them if he opened his eyes for any reason. These photos told the story of who he was, what he did, who we were and what proved to be most important, his LOVE for the University of Florida Gators,” she said.
The ladies were told that several nurses came into his room to view the photos. They shared how alone they felt at times working with the hundreds of patients who could not speak and were not allowed visitors to speak for them.
“Our photos, the first-ever hung in that isolation unit, were as one nurse put it ‘a refreshing look into who someone is when they can’t speak,’” Stites said.
A UF graduate nurse was assigned to Don Serdynski’s isolation room. Stites said that night the nurse spent extra time talking to and caring for her dad.
“Because we hung photos of our family and of Florida Gator Football in his isolation room, his nurse, Tim Lanier, a fellow University of Florida graduate, was able to talk to Dad about us and various Florida Gator Football games as he cared for him. Dad was non-verbal at that time so our photos spoke for him and for us. The night dad passed, Tim held Dad’s hand as he passed,” Stites said. She added that Lanier shared with her sister Kelly and Jo Ann that he stayed with their dad as he passed because he was not going to let a fellow Florida Gator die alone.
“There are no words to describe how grateful we are my Dad did not die alone. He died with a fellow Florida Gator by his side. It was that night we learned how important it is to have photos and notes in the room to tell your loved one’s story. Pictures can say 1000 words and every family deserves to use them to tell their loved one’s story,” Stites said.
In the past seven months, Jo Ann Serdynski and Tracy Stites have realized their wish to help families share the lives of a non-verbal loved one with their medical team. They have formed the Who I Am Foundation, which provides free Who I Am Support Kits to anyone with a loved one admitted to an infectious disease isolation unit. They are also free to families with special needs children and adults admitted into any type of room, as well as families of any patient who is non-verbal.
These kits are a customized wall hanging with pockets for patient information, photos and messages of love.
The Patient Support Kit contains information on national, state and local Highlands County support organizations like Meals on Wheels and social services. Most importantly the 28-by-24-inch wall hanging has 13 clear pockets families can fill with pictures and notes from loved ones. Five of the clear pockets hold Who I Am cards the family can fill out to tell the patient’s story when a family member cannot be there. These wall hangings are made with hospital grade plastic so they can be hung inside the patient’s room.
They are available for patients at AdventHealth Sebring, all local chambers of commerce and through the website at whoiamfoundation.com.
For more information or to request a kit, visit whoiamfoundation.com Donations can be made at the website, or mail a check payable to Jo Ann Serdynski, Who I Am Foundation, P.O. Box 866, Avon Park, FL 33826.