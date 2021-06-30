Loss of Federal unemployment benefits hurt all
Regarding the recent discontinuation of Federal unemployment benefits for COVID relief for eligible unemployed workers in Florida.
The abrupt denial of these benefits has caused my household and many others considerable disruption as we have formed our household budget under the impression that we would be eligible for these benefits until the benefit period expired or until Sept. 6th, 2021. The State of Florida should distribute these benefits to eligible parties as long as the funds are available. To deny these benefits is an affront to unemployed Floridians and is discriminatory and unethical.
I have written Kaylee Tuck and our other representative to work in earnest to restore the Federal component of unemployment benefits as quickly as possible. To do otherwise is to send a clear message that our representatives do not have our best interests in heart and are in fact more interested in promoting cheap service labor to benefit a select few individuals that are in control of properties or industries that are now exploiting an unprecedented crisis affecting millions in Florida.
The Federal money does not hurt Florida in any way, furthermore the loss of these funds will mean a reduction of capital coming into our state. Ron DeSantis has made a mistake in trying to force Floridians to go to work by denying these funds.
I would like to compel others to contact their representatives to represent the people of Florida.
Chris Hutchins
Sebring