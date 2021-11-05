Loss of U.S. soldiers
Replying to the letter questioning how the president could have fault for the lost of the 13 U.S. soldiers to a terrorist in Afghanistan back in August. I feel that he, as president and commander in chief, had the duty to ensure that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was done in the most professional and responsible manner. This was not sudden but months to be planned for. There should have been extensive plans developed, including contingency plans for the unexpected.
The withdrawal should have been well planned, slow and methodical. Security should have been foremost in the planning. There should have been a list of all U.S. citizens and allies needing withdrawal. There should have been an inventory of all military equipment with plans for either it’s removal or destruction.
None of this was done; it was “here today, gone tomorrow.” When the withdrawal went to the outhouse, never should the president have placed the Taliban in charge of security for U.S. soldiers. That is the same as if during World War II we had placed the German soldiers in charge of security for D-Day.
In my opinion, a lack of planning and a decision to put the lives of U.S. soldiers in Taliban hands cost their lives. And then after the U.S. military could not get U.S. citizens and allies out (still are there), why didn’t the president order the State Department to stop interfering with private groups who could?
Michael Knowles
Avon Park