Lost American heroes
On Aug. 27, 2021 a Taliban terrorist killed 13 American service personnel and wounded 18 service personnel.
Who were these American heroes who were lost?
Hunter Lopez
Nicole Gee
Johanny Rosario
Kareem Nikoui
Maxton Soviak
Humerto Sanchez
Dylan Merola
Darin Hoover
Raylee McCollum
Ryan Knauss
David Lee Espinoza
Daegan Page
Jared Schmitz
Why were these American hero’s in an overcrowded situation?
Because the so called “Commander in Chief” wanted to take a victory lap for having our American forces and the Afghans reported to have supported them, out of the country by Aug. 31.
This deadline was arbitrary and could have been adjusted at anytime to prevent what happened to the American forces from occurring.
By not recognizing the need to adjust a deadline the American forces were in a crowd of Afghans trying to escape death and or torture.
The mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters and grandparents will never be able to share their love with them again.
All Americans can never repay our debt to their sacrifice.
John Larsen
Sebring