Lost American heroes

On Aug. 27, 2021 a Taliban terrorist killed 13 American service personnel and wounded 18 service personnel.

Who were these American heroes who were lost?

Hunter Lopez

Nicole Gee

Johanny Rosario

Kareem Nikoui

Maxton Soviak

Humerto Sanchez

Dylan Merola

Darin Hoover

Raylee McCollum

Ryan Knauss

David Lee Espinoza

Daegan Page

Jared Schmitz

Why were these American hero’s in an overcrowded situation?

Because the so called “Commander in Chief” wanted to take a victory lap for having our American forces and the Afghans reported to have supported them, out of the country by Aug. 31.

This deadline was arbitrary and could have been adjusted at anytime to prevent what happened to the American forces from occurring.

By not recognizing the need to adjust a deadline the American forces were in a crowd of Afghans trying to escape death and or torture.

The mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters and grandparents will never be able to share their love with them again.

All Americans can never repay our debt to their sacrifice.

John Larsen

Sebring

