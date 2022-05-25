Lost causes
America can’t help itself in its zeal to foster lost causes. Both militarily, and culturally, this country continually embroils itself in petty and needless propaganda.
On the military front, Vietnam and Afghanistan are two of our worst blunders. Years of fighting and thousands of deaths only to turn tail.
In the 1930’s, the U. S. Government decided it would put the squash on alcohol under the label of Prohibition. This only spawned illegal liquor and skyrocketing crime. So much for Prohibition.
In the 1970’s, Richard Nixon declared a ‘war on drugs,’ a decided flop. The government has even contributed to the abuse of drugs with its arcane restrictions on drugs legitimately needed by those in pain.
Thanks to the internet, prostitution continues to thrive despite efforts against it.
Abortion has been a tiresome issue for decades and despite the possibility of a Supreme Court reversal, not a single abortion will be stopped. Women who seek such service will find it one way or another. It was never the government’s business to monitor our women’s womb activity.
Today, we have become mired in manufactured problems we didn’t know we had, such as non existent voter fraud, hordes of transgenders who are allegedly infiltrating our schools sports teams and most importantly, the imaginary improprieties of the president’s son.
The latest cause célèbre, however, is the national craze of book banning and censorship. We need to protect kids from themselves. Banning anything heightens its popularity. While in middle school, I acquired “Fanny Hill” and “Midnight Cowboy” from the pulp fiction rack at my neighborhood drug store.
On the U.S. Capitol steps, President Ronald Reagan faced his beloved California and spoke prophetic words during his inaugural. “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”
Horace Markley
Sebring