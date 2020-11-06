The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh, blessed be the name of the Lord.
Nowadays we are tossed to and fro from many places like Mexican jumping beans jumping from one place to another.
There are so many voices in the world and our spirits are moving from one place to another. We lose sight of who we are and what we should become. We are meant to be happy campers with a love of God and country. We are supposed to stand up for what is right and decent. Our foundation and thoughts are supposed to be settled in the Lord God. Our spiritual strength is supposed to be solid and stable. In this informational age, there is confusion and controversy and uncertainty about what the truth is.
The truth is, Jesus is the way, the truth and the life.
We may think at times that we can get away from Jesus and his salvation but nothing can change the fact that he is coming again and judgment is in the forefront. He knows we are lost sheep in need of his touch and need of his rest and need of his understanding in a world going down a broad path that leads to destruction.
To those that have gone astray, he says return unto me and you shall find rest. To those who believe, he says allow my word to cause your roots to grow deeper and draw from the everlasting water that will refresh your soul.
God knows your never-ending need and will see you through it all.
Paul Strunc
Sebring