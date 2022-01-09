Kenny and Carma Szlosek, owners of a new ice cream shop in Spring Lake, wanted to come up with a catchy name for the place. According to Kenny, the response to their decision to call it Whipty Doo Ice Cream and Coffee Too has been well received from customers.
“When we tell people the name, everybody says ‘I love that name’ and it brings a smile to their face,” he said. “That’s the reaction we were looking for.
“We wanted something that is fun and memorable,” he added.
Store hours are noon-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. They will likely adjust the hours during the summer.
They offer hot fudge sundaes, old-fashioned milk shakes and soda floats.
The couple looked into a couple of different ice cream companies before deciding on Hershey’s. The company, known for its chocolate, is a name brand that people recognize.
“We wanted something that was quality ... and good,” he said. “When people come in from other states, they know Hershey’s, they know the brand (and say) ‘we love Hershey’s.’ “
“They already have their favorite flavors picked out,” Carma said. Kenny said Hershey’s makes more than 100 flavors of ice cream.
Whipty Doo has the “regulars,” as Kenny described them, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and butter pecan.
Cotton Candy and Llama Licious are two of the unusual flavors that are available. Kenny noted that Llama Licious has cake batter, sugar cookie chips and pink frosting. There is also Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle, which Kenny said “a lot of adults love,” and Salty Caramel Truffle.
Kenny, who was an over-the-road trucker for many years, said the couple bought a home in Spring Lake, where they wanted to start a business. They tossed around a few ideas, wondering what could they do that was fun and add to the community.
“She (Carma) came in one day and goes ‘What do you think about ice cream?’ “ Kenny said.
“We were trying to come up with something that we could do that we enjoyed,” Carma said. “I’ve been in the restaurant business for many years, but the restaurant business is very demanding. I wanted to go with something that is a little more fun and entertaining for people.”
The couple said the response from customers has been “overwhelming” and “very humbling.”
“We’re having them come in and thank us for doing this,” Carma said, adding that people have told her and Kenny that Spring Lake has needed an ice cream shop.
As far as coffee, Whipty Doo has regular and decaf now and is planning to offer Espresso. That will happen sometime this month.
Kenny explained that the Espresso machine needs to be calibrated by a certified technician. He said it needs to be done right because “a person who knows Espresso is going to know Espresso.”
They also plan to offer smoothies in various flavors.
They sell ice cream birthday or special occasion cakes.
The telephone number is 446-4581. The shop is in the Spring Lake Plaza. The address is 6124 U.S. 98.