This home is at 304 Grissom Road NW in Lake Placid. It is priced at $204,900 and is listed at The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This is an awesome home for a large family or anyone looking for lots of space! It has a great location close to conveniences and restaurants. You can enjoy the amenities of this community for a small fee (optional), such as water sports, boating, golf, tennis, playground, barbecue pavilion, boat ramp, access to Lake June. Live the lake life without the high cost of lakefront living.
This sprawling Placid Lakes home boasts over 2,300 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Great curb appeal with a screened front entry and leaded glass front door.
Step inside and immediately fall in love with the spacious floor plan. The vaulted ceilings open it up even more. Your eyes will be drawn the the french doors in both the family room/bonus room and the dining room and the decorative plant shelves. Tons of room to entertain with a huge open living room. The bonus room could be anything: fourth bedroom, man cave, craft room, game room, home theater, play room or more. Possibilities are endless.
This home has a spacious white kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space and a huge breakfast bar that overlooks the dining area. There is also an indoor laundry room with wash sink and additional cabinetry for added storage.
One of her favorite features in this home will be the huge walk-in pantry.
The luxurious master bedroom has a tray ceiling, a large walk-in closet and a resort-style master bath featuring a garden soaking tub, walk-in shower and long vanity area. Two additional bedrooms and guest bath are on the opposite side of the house.
Enjoy the fenced-in back yard bug-free from your expansive screened porch. The back yard has fruit trees — avocado, orange and Florida peach trees.
There is an attached, oversized two-car garage with lots of built-in storage.
It’s a great house, priced to sell. Less than $90-per-square-foot makes this an incredible deal. Don’t wait — see this home today. This home is located at 304 Grissom Road NW and is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty for $204,900. To schedule a private tour of this home, please call 863-658-3780.
MLS# 273206