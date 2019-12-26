Lottery Note A Moody A Moody Author email Dec 26, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to early holiday press deadlines, lottery numbers were not available for today’s edition. Lottery numbers will resume in Friday’s newspaper. Thank you for your understanding. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Moody Author email Follow A Moody Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Problem intersections get notice, no signals unless warranted Fines from texting while driving starts Wednesday FLHSMV highlights major 2019 accomplishments Chiefs peaking in all phases as postseason nears Report: Popular UAE chat app ToTok a government spy tool Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Obituaries Michael J. High Donna S. Shelton Robert L. Bush Bonnie J. Pears Walter L. Molineaux Jr.