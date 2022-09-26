South Florida Louisville Football

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) is pursued by South Florida cornerback Timarcus Simpson (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday.

 TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/AP PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malik Cunningham ran for three of his four touchdowns as Louisville rolled to a 41-3 win over South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Cunningham put the Cardinals (2-2) comfortably ahead by halftime with TDs on four of five possessions. He had scoring runs of 35, 40 and 8 yards and tossed a 26-yard TD to senior transfer Jaelin Carter, who stretched to make a leaping grab in the end zone for his first score as a Cardinal.

