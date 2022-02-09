The other day, I clasped a necklace around my neck that held a gold anchor. It holds sentimental memories for me as I had given it to my dad many years ago.
The gift symbolized my dad’s faith being anchored in the Lord Jesus Christ. He had lived his faith before me and led me to want that same faith personally… that same relationship with God through Jesus Christ.
So as a young girl of ten years old, I received Christ into my heart and life at a Billy Graham Crusade in Madison Square Garden, New York City. My dad was right beside me rededicating his life to Jesus as he held my hand.
As I got older, I also grew in my understanding and wanted to do as my dad had done that day. So, I rededicated my life anew to the Lord.
The free gift of salvation purchased at the cross of Christ and assured by his resurrection from the dead, hold with it many promises. It is the gift that just keeps on giving.
This past Christmas was a time of simple gatherings and gifts…each especially chosen and hopefully treasured…as were those I received.
But one of the best gifts Ken and I gave to each other was to purposefully keep the real meaning of Christmas before us. We did this by lighting Advent candles and reading accompanying Scriptures. The candles each symbolize hope, peace, joy, love…all fulfilled in Christ.
By doing so, it became ever more apparent that all of Jesus’ attributes and promises are gifts we get to keep opening every day of our lives when we belong to him.
For example, God’s mercy, grace, love and faithfulness are gifts we can open any day of the year. The sure hope he gives us of our home in heaven where we will reunite with those we have had to say goodbye to here.
Then there’s joy. As it declares in John 16:22 NKJV “…your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you.”
I love 2 Peter 1: 3 & 4 NKJV which says in part, “… as His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue, by which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises, that through these you may be partakers of the divine nature.”
All of these and more are love-anchored gifts wrapped up in Jesus.
With Valentine’s Day approaching, let everlasting love be at the center of it all. Selah