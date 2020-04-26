Sixty years is a long time for love to last. My parents married on Easter weekend in April 1954 and remained married until my dad passed away almost exactly 63 years later. My in-laws married in September 1952 and remained married until my favorite father-in-law passed away just over 65 years later.
Both men were business owners. One a farmer in Missouri. The other a newspaper owner in Florida. They started with nothing. Nobody gave them anything. They scraped, scrapped, skimped and kept working until they were in their 80s.
In their 80s, life happened. The two hard chargers became caregivers to their wives. Alzheimer’s.
For almost a decade in each case, these tough businessmen became a bottomless pool of patience as their wives slowly succumbed to this awful disease.
No business need was more important than being the life giver, the nurturer to their lifelong friend.
I didn’t fully understand what grace was until I saw the transformation of these giants into domestic caregivers. Both men preceded their wives, but until the very end, it was love at last sight.
I wasn’t there, but it was also love at first sight for these two couples. From the pictures and the stories, you can tell they were infatuated with each other.
In the middle of their marriages, however, their relationship was like many other marriages. The messy middle of marriage is incredibly difficult for almost any couple. Hard work, careers, children, not enough money, and debts. Not enough time to invest in each other and their love relationship. At times, I’m not sure they could have fully conceived of being in their 80s and love at last sight.
We are now in the messy middle of this coronavirus epidemic. We all got on board with social distancing and quarantining. Main Street in our small towns shut down completely.
Somehow, now in the messy middle, we think we did more than our part in this relationship. What has the other person done? Why did Harvard, with a $40 billion endowment, apply for a bailout? Why is Jacksonville’s beach wide open while the locally-owned barber and nail salon has to remain closed? Why am I on unemployment but Home Depot, Target and Joann Fabrics all stayed open selling anything to anyone?
Maybe we should hate the Democrats or Republicans for mismanaging this mess? Or hate the CDC for botching the testing? Or maybe we should hate the media for sensationalizing the death of so many just to score ratings points on TV and the internet?
We are each the hero in the telling of our own story, so we want and need someone else to be the villain. We are approaching the time when each of us can name the coronavirus villans we are angry with.
My role models, when faced with spouses with Alzheimer’s, didn’t get angry at their wives. They didn’t even get angry at the disease. They responded with love and grace. Their memory reminds me every day to try and respond to this pandemic crisis with as much grace as I can muster, with each person I meet.
We will get through this messy middle of the coronavirus. How we act now will determine what kind of relationships we will have in the future. Love at last sight is a difficult, yet spectacular goal.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .