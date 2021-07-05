If men and women want complete control over their bodies, intellectual reasoning should always be greater than emotional desire. It is much easier not to become pregnant than having an abortion. Sexual intercourse should be avoided during the days or times a woman does not want to become pregnant.
No love exists in an activity which uses God’s great gift of life to produce another potential human being when he or she is terminated before birth and denied living a long life becoming a senior citizen.
Love is often confused with a deep sense of loneliness or insecurity. We often are attracted to our unknown image of the other person resulting in a false sense of emotional intimacy tempting our acting against our best intellectual interests. Abortion is impossible when conception does not occur.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring