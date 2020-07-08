One of the benefits of sheltering at home has been catching up with things left undone; like cleaning out a closet.
As we reorganized our walk-in closet, we made sure the shorter of the two of us (me) would get the lower rods and wouldn’t be stretching for the higher ones.
The work became lighter when we found that our clothing and a small dresser had been hiding some treasures.
We pulled out the box, slipped open the tape…wondering… not knowing what to expect.
“Oh!” I exclaimed. “I thought this was lost or that I’d given it to our son.”
There was a picture our youngest son had painted free-hand when he was about 10 years old. I thought it lost and now it was found.
I have been wishing I could go back in time and relive the moment when he gifted it to me. We would have hung it up together finding the perfect spot.
The scene of a lake surrounded by trees along with their reflection in still waters was perfect. Except Billy immediately pointed out that one tree’s reflection wasn’t accurate.
“I made a mistake,” he said sadly.
“Don’t worry about it,” I replied.
Yet, somehow, I’m ashamed to say, it got hidden away in a closet.
I was always proud of our boys for who they were and their unique gifts. Each of our sons had a ‘wall of fame’ where their photos from baby to adult along with accomplishments was displayed. Their art work always made it to my fridge and I still have handmade cards and drawings from them. But I had never considered decorating a specific wall with their art.
A few months ago, the story of that painting came up.
Our son teased me about being hurt that because of the flaw, I didn’t want to hang it up.
I took his ‘teasing’ to heart and apologized to him for my insensitivity and to missing a precious moment. He brushed it off, but I prayed for a second chance to make it up to him.
However, the picture was gone. Until we opened that hidden-away box.
On the back of the canvas was a place to name the work and the artist. So, I called it “Love’s Reflection.”
You see, it reminds me of my own imperfection.
My heart (my essence) is imperfect … marred by sin.
But when I placed my faith in Jesus Christ, I received his righteousness. He gave me a second chance to be his child … born from above.
And that is love’s reflection. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 31 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.