This home is located at 5445 Angelo Circle in Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. The home is priced at $194,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on one and a half lots in the desirable community of The Preserve at Sun ‘N Lake, this two-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home is move-in ready. A 2019 roof, 2017 air conditioner and Humidistat, new Genie garage door opener and new irrigation pump means your home will be low maintenance for years to come. The seller is even offering a furniture package at a very reasonable price, so grab your golf clubs and get ready to enjoy!
This home boasts an open floor plan making it great for entertaining family and friends. The cathedral ceiling extends throughout the combined living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen has wood cabinets, tile flooring and a large island/breakfast bar separating the spacious living and dining areas. This open plan means the family chef will never be left out of the activities.
Off the kitchen and dining area is a 11-by-19-foot tiled Florida/bonus room. This would make a great office, exercise room, or just a quiet place to enjoy the wooded back yard.
The large owner’s suite has a huge walk-in closet and bath with decorative tiled shower. Plus, there’s a second nice-sized bedroom and bath perfect for your winter guests.
The indoor laundry room acts as a mud room between the house and garage. A washer and dryer are included, and cabinets over the appliances give you plenty of storage for your laundry supplies.
The two-car garage comes with a work sink and more cabinets, giving you lots of space for your tools and equipment.
Built in 2000, this home has 1,345 square feet of living area with 2,126 total square feet. It is situated on over a third of an acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.