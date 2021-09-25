SEBRING — Although the room was dimly lit, the auditorium at Grace Bible Fellowship couldn’t have been brighter as the Champion for Children Foundation honored child advocates to the theme of Go Light Your World.
As guests found their way to their seats, Mariah Alvarez and Daxtyn Hines sang “A Million Dreams.”
What followed was an evening of recognition of some of Highlands County’s biggest hearts as all awaited for the presentation of the Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Award.
Every year since Sept. 11, 2001, the Foundation has recognized a local veteran, “someone who has selflessly served our country, someone who continues to selflessly serve our community.” This year’s Hometown Hero is Harry E. Marsh, a Vietnam combat veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient.
Marsh served in active duty for almost 10 years, ending his military duty as a military police officer. A true public servant, Marsh retired from Fort Lauderdale Police Department as district commander and moved to Highlands County in 2005. He is commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, president of the Veterans Council and treasurer of the Medal of Honor Memorial. As he accepted the award, Marsh simply said, “Let’s all remember, all gave some and some gave all.”
Carissa Marine, Foundation CEO, then introduced the Foundation’s first ever Global Child Advocate, “Mama” Alison Juliano. Marine told how Juliano has made “numerous trips to Chinese orphanages, a Children’s Home in the Bahamas, plus a covert mission trip to a closed country. ... Two years ago, a missionary working in Tanzania had a vision for a mission center and an orphanage. With Alison’s passion for orphans and the strong support of First Sebring Church, Alison’s House of Hope was completed in June of this year in Tanzania, and 56 orphaned children are safely living there now.”
Juliano is a teacher at the Kindergarten Learning Center and serves as director of children’s ministry at First Sebring Church, where her husband David is preacher.
Five more ladies who have dedicated their lives to helping children were then introduced as finalists for the evening’s award: Dawn Henderson, a teacher at Avon Park High School; Lisa Lovett, director for Choices Family Resource Center; Carolyn Shoemaker, retired cheerleading coach and data operator at Sebring High School; Tayna Taylor, executive director for Youth For Christ in Highlands County, and Katlyn Vazquez, a teacher at Avon Park Middle School.
While all of the ladies were recognized for their accomplishments in working with the county’s youth, it was Lisa Lovett who walked away with the prestigious Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Award.
Lovett has advocated for the children of Highlands County for over 20 years as coach for Sebring High School Girls Golf, leading teen girl Bible study, and volunteering at Choices Family Resource Center. Marine read comments from several of the young people whose life has been touched by Lovett. One former athlete described Lovett as “the role model that we all need.”
Marine said, “Through her volunteer work it can not be estimated how many teen moms, dads, babies, the unborn, grandparents and extended family members have been impacted by Lisa.”
One of Lovett’s volunteers said, “I believe God puts angels in our midst to help us through the most important decisions of our lives.”
Marine said Lovett always listens to the family members that she talks with and never judges the decisions they make.
The evening included an invitation for the public to start now nominating young people for the Champion for Children Youth Award at www.championforchildren.org/youth-awards-nominations