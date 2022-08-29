Northeast Fuel Inventories

Drivers for an oil delivery company fill their trucks at the Sprague terminal, on Jan. 16, 2014, in South Portland, Maine. Diesel and heating oil supplies in the Northeast are more than 50% below the recent average, raising concerns that an extreme weather event could cause supply disruptions, federal officials said.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP FILE PHOTO

PORTLAND, Maine — Diesel and heating oil supplies in the Northeast are more than 50% below the recent average, raising concerns that an extreme weather event could cause supply disruptions, federal officials said.

Fuel supplies are lower than normal across the country for a variety of reasons, including the war in Ukraine. But it’s the worst in the Northeast.

