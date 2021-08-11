LAKE PLACID — A list of salaries earned by top administrators is part of any town’s annual budget. Herewith is a list of this year’s administrative salaries and next year’s salaries after 5% raises.
Keep in mind that property taxes have fallen in the past several years and Town Council finds a way to give employees raises while lowering the annual budget.
If the council approves the final budget in September, which it is expected to do, the salaries of the top administrators will read as follows:
Phil Williams, the town’s administrator, has consistently refused an annual raise while ensuring his department heads get theirs. This year, the council voted to approve a hike in his salary, so he goes from $77,417 to $81,288.
Here are the other department head salaries for 2021-22 and what they’ll make next year:
Utility Director Joe Barber – From $90,188.80 this year, to $94,698.24 next year
Finance Director Rachel Osborne – From $60,944 this year, to $63,991.20 next year
Police Chief James Fansler – From $57,699.20 this year, to $60,584.16 next year
Public Works Director Alan Keefer – From $49,961.60 this year, to $52,459.68 next year
Town Clerk Eva Hapeman – From $46,654 this year, to $48,987.12 next year
Town Properties Mgmt. Harry Durbano – From $39,520 this year to $41,496 next year.
Florida law requires administrators to have certain bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which adds to their salaries. There are also salary ceilings that municipalities follow to ensure equitable pay. They also must pay the going rate to keep skilled managerial employees who can find higher pay in other towns.
The four Town Council members – Charlie Wilson III, Debbie Worley, Greg Sapp and Vice-Mayor Ray Royce – are paid a $1,200 annual stipend. Meanwhile, Mayor John Holbrook makes an annual stipend of $1,800. These folks are not receiving raises; they are elected officials.
Meanwhile, the Police Department’s eight full-time officers are getting raises, as are crossing guards, who work a couple of hours each day. Utility and Public Works employees and staff in other departments on the lower pay grades are all getting raises. Those that are paid less than minimum wage will be brought up to the $15 minimum over a few years.