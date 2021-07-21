LAKE PLACID — After urging from the Lake Placid Police chief, the Town Council will sign a mutual aid agreement with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief James Fansler told the council last week that since the previous agreement with the Sheriff’s Office timed out on Jan. 20, county dispatchers have stopped automatically sending backup when Lake Placid Police respond to violent calls.
“My concern is the lack of the ability to immediately have a backup response for our calls,” Fansler said. “I’ve had several calls where [my officers] have been sent on violent, active domestic violence calls, stabbings, and they’re sent by themselves. There is no secondary unit being sent.”
Fansler said county dispatchers have never failed to send backup when Lake Placid officers request it; rather, that dispatchers stopped sending backup without being asked.
“I’m saying, the automatic process that had been in place for as long as most of us remember, ended when we refused to sign the agreement,” Fansler said.
The agreement, renewed annually, outlines the responsibilities between the two law enforcement agencies when they both respond to the same incidents. The Sheriff’s mutual aid contract lists traffic accidents, drug trafficking investigations, nabbing criminals that operate across jurisdictions, and other cases.
Town Attorney Bert Harris balked at the requirement in the agreement that requires Lake Placid to “indemnify” the Sheriff’s Office for harm or loss during such calls.
Here’s the paragraph from the mutual aid agreement:
“Each subscriber whose personnel perform services extraterritorially pursuant to this agreement agrees, to the extent permitted by law, to indemnify and hold all other subscribers harmless of and from any and all claims, lawsuits, and/or causes of action ...”.
“One issue I don’t like about it is, we indemnify the sheriff when our officers go out into the county,” Harris told the council.
“Statutes require, whichever agency dispatches an officer beyond its jurisdiction, is responsible for its actions,” Harris said. “[It’s under] his insurance or his malpractice if he does something wrong.”
Not only that, but when Sheriff’s deputies enter Lake Placid town limits on mutual aid calls, they are still within their jurisdiction, so it’s unnecessary for Lake Placid to cover that department’s actions, Harris argued.
“The sheriff is never going beyond his boundary because he’s us,” he said.
In the end, the council voted 4-0 to sign it, but promised to renew the debate at a later date.
Mutual aid agreements – which outline such things as which jurisdiction writes up the incident report, which radio frequencies the agencies will share – detail much more than insurance and who pays for damage, Fansler told the Highlands News-Sun.
“A mutual aid agreement helps first responding agencies work more cohesively,” he said. “It establishes guidelines for all parties involved in the event a situation arises that calls upon multiple agencies to respond. With this agreement, we know what our roles are when we arrive.”
The agreement adds nothing new from previous years, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“This is the same agreement that has been signed in previous years and is identical to the one signed with the City of Sebring,” said Highlands County Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Dressel. “The agreement only comes into effect under extremely limited circumstances. In fact, it has never been used and has multiple steps that have to be met before it goes into effect.”
As for backup no longer being called automatically for Lake Placid dispatched calls, Dressel said, “T{span}here have been no policy or procedural changes at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office based on whether a memorandum of understanding has been signed or not signed.”