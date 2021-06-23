LAKE PLACID — The Town Council approved new landscaping rules on second reading on June 14 – making changes to the town’s commercial landscaping code official.
Dana Riddell, senior planner with the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, told the council at its June 14 regular meeting that the new regulations include requiring commercial property owners to submit landscape plans to the town engineer, or designee; requires all new lawn grass applications, including Bermuda, Bahia, Zoysia, etc., to be sodded — no more plugged, sprigged or seeded lawns will be allowed.
Another proposal, requiring landscapers to use only nursery-raised plants, was changed after first reading, Riddell said. Plants used in business or commercial landscaping don’t have to be nursery grown, “as long as they are Florida Grade No. 1, a measure of quality approved of by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”
The new landscaping rules are designed to ensure retail stores, gas stations, warehouse owners and other commercial properties maintain the health and vitality of the trees, bushes, and other foliage they plant.