LAKE PLACID – The smell of barbecue, popcorn and cotton candy will fill the air this weekend at the 54th annual Lake Placid Arts and Crafts Country Fair. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at DeVane Park. The fair is free and open to the public.
The fair is the longest running event in the history of the tiny town. Over 130 booths filled with handmade items will dot the lawn of DeVane Park. The booths will have a wide variety from spices, metal art, bird houses, jewelry, handmade clothing hats and pet items. Speaking of pet items, The Humane Society of Highlands County will bring adoptable dogs and cats that need loving homes.
The art competition exhibits will be displayed at Lake Placid Middle School. The adult competitors will exhibit their art in the school’s cafeteria while the students art will be shown in the Commons area.
Volunteers from Tomoka Heights will once again shuttle guests from DeVane Park to Lake Placid Middle School on Saturday and Sunday. Family-friendly entertainment will be provided throughout the weekend.
The art competition has 10 categories to represent different mediums such as China painting, quilting, woodworking and much more. The artwork will be hung on Friday afternoon and judged that night. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, the winners of the adult competition will get their award money and ribbons. Fair-goers can vote for the People’s Choice award on Saturday and the The students will get their ribbons and cash prizes at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Helen Oberchain has been the chairman of the exhibits for about 30 years and plans on retiring after this year. She said there were other chairmen positions that will also need to be filled due to volunteers retiring. Helen also said there about 100 volunteers that pull the event together. The fair board is seeking volunteers call Obenchain at 269-932-8934 or call the Country Fair office and leave a message at 863-465-3963.