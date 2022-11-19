LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid boys soccer coach Alix Jolicoeur is hopeful for his team to win at least the first round of regionals, but ultimately wants his team to go far beyond what they did last year.
The team lost some key players last season but a lot of the other players have been stepping up into their roles.
“We have to go out and win,” Jolicoeur said. “We have to play better than we played last year.”
Jolicoeur stated that the practices are going well, but in the beginning he had a few no-shows, however the captains were able to get them out onto the field. They have been working on correcting mistakes they made last year and fine-tune their skills, from spreading the ball more to tightening up in the back.
Lake Placid is a tough team, however, they are going to play other tough teams and have to get ready for the road ahead of them, but Jolicoeur said his team will be up for the challenge.
The team already has a few standout players, according to the coach.
Senior captain Adrian Mojica has been working extremely hard and has progressed promisingly throughout the years.
“We have a really strong squad this season and we are looking very strong in our practices,” Mojica said. “I am very confident that we will win the first round of regionals and achieve higher than that.”
Mojica said as a senior this year, and hopefully going to school somewhere — he is talking to a few, he wants to be able to pass everything that he has learned onto the other players and wants them to have the passion to keep going, to keep giving it their all. On a personal level, he wants to make the 30 mark for goals scored this season.
Seth Troutman has stood out as well this year. He is great with the ball and great with getting physical. Unfortunately, his dedication to the physicality got him injured.
Omar Orozco has been a captain since his freshman year, and brings skills and leadership to the team.
In goal this year Lake Placid is going to keep Eliazar Palacios as primary, and Ryan Hutzen as back-up. However, Jolicoeur said we might see them both on the field.