LAKE PLACID — The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce hosted a Jingle and Mingle Christmas Mixer on Thursday, Dec. 3. The Christmas mixer was held at the Barn at Paso Fino from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. With Florida weather setting the party off to a crisp, chilly evening, it was a perfect set-up anyone could want for a holiday party.
Next to the barn there were children playing cornhole and a delightful campfire to keep warm as the sun set. Attendees could find a dessert bar and scrumptious snacks if they were fancying a bite to eat; as well as beverages and a cash bar. The Chamber of Commerce missed no details, there was music provided by DJ Benjamin Rose (GNr Entertainment), a 50/50 Raffle, the anticipated Clydesdale Carriage Rides and of course there was a jolly and rosy cheeked Santa Claus.
“We’re in the Christmas Spirit and we just wanted to make sure that the public knew we’re here” explained Executive Director Jennifer Bush of LP Chamber of Commerce. Bush says they decided to go with the location due to its beautiful outdoor venue, giving plenty of room for social distancing, “There’s plenty of room to just have all the room we need out here, inside and outside the barn…We just wanted to make sure that everybody was festive and having a good time tonight.”
It proved to be quite successful, as people from the community laughed the night away, their kids conversing about gifts with Santa Claus, all while admiring the beautiful Clydesdale horses. Normally, the LP Chamber of Commerce would have their annual banquet, it would have been in October this year said Bush but was canceled due to COVID-19.
They decided instead to have an “abbreviated banquet ceremony” at the Christmas mixer, where they gave away five awards for outstanding service. The awards were presented at 6:15 p.m. “What we would like to do is take just a few minutes and present about five awards, that we feel are very special to us in the community” expressed Bush.
Awarded the Directors Award was James Fansler, given to the outgoing directors of the Chamber in recognition at outstanding service for their term in office. Awarded Outstanding Service to Youth was Michael Ridgeway, for an individual or group who gives time and resources to the youth in the Lake Placid area.
Awarded the Chamber Board Appreciation Award was Mark and Jeanne Fortier, for an individual or group acknowledge by the Board for exceptional service and contribution to the community. Awarded Volunteer of the Year was Sandy Rossborough for an individual or group who gave time and resources to the Chamber. Finally in memory of Harry Seeber, who was an outstanding Executive Director of the Greater LP Chamber of Commerce, was the Harry Seeber Memorial Award given for outstanding community service. Presenting the award on behalf of his late father was Bobby Seeber, who announced Eileen May as this years recipient.
After the awards everyone congratulated this years winners and went back to enjoying the holiday party and each others company. “I love seeing the community out. That’s the biggest thing. It’s been hard this year because of COVID-19, that we haven’t been able to have typical events that we normally have. So it’s nice to see and be able to get people excited about the holidays even more so, because the holidays are special to me as well” stated Bush. During unprecedented times, people can use a bit of holiday cheer and that’s what was given tonight.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce wanted to give a special thanks to the sponsors who helped make the Jingle and Mingle Christmas Mixer happen (AdventHealth Sebring, Badcock & More of Lake Placid, The Barn at Paso Fino, C & C Plumbing and Repair Inc., CenterState Bank, Girl Darvy Landscaping & Design, GNr Entertainment, Lake & Land Realty of Highlands, Inc).