LAKE PLACID — Residents and tourists alike have enjoyed the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair for 55 years. In November the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce agreed to take over running the fair from the LP Arts & Crafts Country Fair Association.
The 2021 fair was canceled this year because of COVID-19 but the 56th annual fair is scheduled for Feb. 5-6, 2022 at DeVane Park.
“They approached us, as they wanted to make sure the fair would continue and knew we successfully handled the Caladium Festival for many years,” said Jennifer Bush, chamber executive director.
The chamber’s board of directors met a couple of times to discuss the undertaking and decided to go forth with the fair. The past administration will not leave the chamber on their own the first year. The Country Fair office has “merged” into the chamber of commerce building.
“All the current board members from the Arts & Crafts Country Fair Association are working together with the chamber to insure a smooth transition,” Bush said.
The chamber has already been in touch with the veteran artist vendors and are reaching out to the non-profit organizations that plan to sell food. The fair has a history of only allowing local non-profits set up food booths. The deadline is Dec. 20 to reserve a spot. Registrations can be found at the chamber office at 18 N. Oak Ave. or by visiting visitlakeplacidflorida.com and click on the events button.
“The chamber office is handling everything now; all inquiries can be directed to the office 863-465-4331 or information@lpfla.com,” Bush said.
With some 130 arts and crafts vendors in addition to food vendors, the chamber could use the help of some volunteers. Individuals or civic groups can volunteer, as well as school clubs. Chamber administration will sign off on volunteer hours for the high school students.
Artisans come from near and far to exhibit and sell their creations at this popular event. Next year’s fair promises to have the same great artwork in every imaginable median. Craft lovers will be amazed at the variety of handcrafted and hand-sewn items, from jewelry to dog apparel.
“We are honored and thrilled to have the Arts & Crafts Country Fair Association trust us with their amazing event,” Bush exclaimed. “We look forward to working with them leading up to the fair and know that, with their help, we will also continue their traditions and have much success.”